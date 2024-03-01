Open Menu

WASA On High Alert To Deal With Any Emergency

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 10:55 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to deal with any emergency as intermittent rain continues in the twin cities on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to deal with any emergency as intermittent rain continues in the twin cities on Friday.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, a rain emergency was also declared.

A total of more than 25 mm of rain was recorded in Rawalpindi on Friday, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf informed.

The MD said that according to the Meteorological Department, 21 mm rain was recorded at Saidpur, 19 mm at Golra,

18 mm at Bokra, 18 mm at PMD, 22 mm at Shamsabad while 22 mm of rain was recorded at Chaklala.

In low-lying areas, WASA teams were engaged in rainwater drainage with the help of heavy machinery, he informed.

In Nullah Lai, the water level at Kattrian was 5 feet while at Gawalmandi bridge, the water level was 4 feet at 9.

20 pm, the MD said.

The officers concerned were directed to keep a close eye on the situation and all arrangements had been finalized to deal with any kind of emergency.

According to WASA spokesman, MD WASA visited different areas and inspected field operation to remove stagnant rainwater.

He further informed that WASA was put on high alert after rain forecast in Rawalpindi by Meteorological Department.

A rain emergency was declared and holidays of the field staff were cancelled. Heavy machinery and staff were deployed particularly in low-lying areas of the city.

WASA officials were engaged in rainwater drainage from the low-lying areas, he said adding, due to light rain, there was no major complaint of stagnant rainwater.

The Meteorological Department had predicted more rains for which WASA had completed all the arrangements, he added.

