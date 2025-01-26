WASA removes encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) has removed all types of encroachments from the areas falling under its jurisdiction in different parts of Faisalabad city.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that WASA teams took action against the occupants and removed their encroachments erected near overhead water reservoir Babar Chowk, Fowara Chowk and PS-31 building.

All types of encroachments including cemented stairs, stalls were eliminated and the illegal occupants of state land were warned of strict action, he added.