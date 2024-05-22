Wasa to complete de-silting before monsoon: MD

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Aamir Aziz has

said that de-silting of sewage lines and main channels in the city will be

completed before monsoon.

During inspection of desilting in various areas here on Wednesday, he said

the operation staff was completing de-silting of the sewer lines and drainage

while the staff was engaged in cleansing of main channels in different areas of the

city as per the schedule.

The staff on Wednesday cleaned B Block, Satara Colony; Dawood Chowk Disposal

Station Street and its adjacent areas.

The de-silting continued in Hilal Road near Church, Ahmedabad Main Sewer Line, Altaf Ganj main line, D Type Colony, Khalidabad Street No 8 and other areas.

The desilting was also done in Afghanabad Shibli College, Ghaziabad No 2, C-Block , Abdul Rahman ground and other areas.