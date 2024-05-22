Wasa To Complete De-silting Before Monsoon: MD
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Aamir Aziz has
said that de-silting of sewage lines and main channels in the city will be
completed before monsoon.
During inspection of desilting in various areas here on Wednesday, he said
the operation staff was completing de-silting of the sewer lines and drainage
while the staff was engaged in cleansing of main channels in different areas of the
city as per the schedule.
The staff on Wednesday cleaned B Block, Satara Colony; Dawood Chowk Disposal
Station Street and its adjacent areas.
The de-silting continued in Hilal Road near Church, Ahmedabad Main Sewer Line, Altaf Ganj main line, D Type Colony, Khalidabad Street No 8 and other areas.
The desilting was also done in Afghanabad Shibli College, Ghaziabad No 2, C-Block , Abdul Rahman ground and other areas.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
600-kg dead chicken seized, 2 arrested5 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs installation of additional EV charging stations in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
8 thieves arrested; stolen bikes recovered in Tank6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits BISE6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz in Tehran on daylong condolatory visit6 minutes ago
-
PESCO announces action against illegal constructions near high power transmission lines15 minutes ago
-
Campaign launched in Sargodha to operationalise all water filtration plants15 minutes ago
-
Turkish Consul General calls on Sindh Culture Minister15 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on owner of textile unit15 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on encroachments, illegal housing schemes underway15 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding fixing price of food items16 minutes ago
-
Sexagenarian woman commits suicide16 minutes ago