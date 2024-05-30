Open Menu

Water Being Supplied To Cholistan To Counter Heatwave: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Water being supplied to Cholistan to counter heatwave: DC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority, District Management Authority, Bahawalpur District Administration, Rescue 1122, and Cholistan Development Authority are taking steps to ensure the provision of water to the residents of Cholistan and their livestock during the recent heatwave in Cholistan.

He said that officials and staff of the Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Cholistan Development Authority are providing water to the residents of Cholistan and their livestock at various locations in Cholistan through water bowsers.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard and water would be supplied to all the areas of Cholistan.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Water Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Cholistan All

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

1 hour ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

4 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

4 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

5 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

18 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

18 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan