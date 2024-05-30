Water Being Supplied To Cholistan To Counter Heatwave: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority, District Management Authority, Bahawalpur District Administration, Rescue 1122, and Cholistan Development Authority are taking steps to ensure the provision of water to the residents of Cholistan and their livestock during the recent heatwave in Cholistan.
He said that officials and staff of the Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Cholistan Development Authority are providing water to the residents of Cholistan and their livestock at various locations in Cholistan through water bowsers.
He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard and water would be supplied to all the areas of Cholistan.
