Webinar on gender violence in South Asia on Nov 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The South Asia Peace Action Network (SAPAN) is organizing a webinar on November 28 titled, "Gender violence in South Asia: Feminize to humanize" that is the eighth in the monthly series, "Imagine! Neighbors in Peace." Looking at South Asian society through a feminist lens, the session is dedicated to Kamla Bhasin, the pioneer of feminist activism in our region who campaigned for men and women coming together to resist, to celebrate, to fight as one on the road to gender empathy, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

The event coincides with the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence, the annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and runs till December 10 (Human Rights Day).

Moderated by Swarna Rajgopalan, professor of political science, analyst and founder of Prajnya, the event bring together a diverse range of speakers including journalists, authors, and women's rights activists from all parts of South Asia.

The topics for discussion include gender-based violence, masculinities, and the link between militarisation and gender-based violence.

The speakers included Ho Chi Minh islam, the first registered trans woman nurse in Bangladesh, Manjula Pradeep, human rights activist from Gujrat, India, Maria Memon, journalist and anchorperson from Pakistan, Nalaka Gunawardene, analyst, Rahul Roy, filmmaker, Radhika Coomaraswamy, Chairperson of South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR), Rita Manchanda, feminist, Sara Hossain, a lawyer at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Shireen Pervin Huq, a women's rights activist working on gender, human rights and development.

The event will be broadcast live on the SAPAN social media feeds including the Facebook event for Feminize to humanize: https://fb.me/e/XxswWdn0.