Workshop on 'International Commercial Arbitration' for judicial officers organized

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) in collaboration with University of Oxford has organized a one-day training workshop on 'International Commercial Arbitration' for the judicial officers of Pakistan including AJ&K here in the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) in collaboration with University of Oxford has organized a one-day training workshop on 'International Commercial Arbitration' for the judicial officers of Pakistan including AJ&K here in the Federal Judicial academy (FJA).

The director general of FJA in his welcome address said it is an honour for the FJA that LJCP and University of Oxford has selected this venue for the workshop and felt great pleasure to be the host of the event.

He said the FJA is providing all the possible facilities to make the event successful; however, FJA is also committed for the provision of any other need, if required.

Professor Dr Livia Holden in her introductory remarks said this training is one of the products of collaborated project between Indonesia and Pakistan about gender sensitization for judicial education, funded by Global Challenges Research Fund-UK and fostered by Euro-Expert ERC funded project.

She said this training workshop is being organized for the judicial officers to educate them about the adjudication of the International Commercial Arbitration.

She informed that we are launching CULTEXP multilingual cross jurisdictional data base which consists upon judgments delivered in seventeenth different countries.

LJCP Secretary in his opening remarks said keeping in view that the International Commercial Arbitration and signing of commercial agreements are ignored areas of litigation, so, there is dire need to introduce such areas before the judicial officers for their awareness.

He further informed that in near future it will be need of the judicial officers to adjudicate the International Commercial Disputes; therefore, this event will definitely assist them to effectively discharge their judicial responsibility.

After formal proceedings, Dr Giorgio Fabio Colombo, University of Nagoya started first training session.

He explained the definition and introduced the basic principles of International Commercial Arbitration and responded the queries of the judicial officers.

Afterwards the judicial officers were divided into three groups and discussed the case study and interaction between arbitration and courts.

In the concluding session, the chief guest Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court highlighted the importance of the International Commercial Arbitration and said it is an important area which requires focus and training of the judicial officers.

He expressed his hope that in future this training workshop will play key role in adjudication of disputes pertains to International Commercial Arbitration.

He emphasized that this sort of important trainings should be given to the judicial officers in future regularly including also subject such as gender rights, violence against women and children and data base use.

The LJCP secretary said this event has open a new avenue for the lawyers to practice and this is a time for the judicial officers, government departments and advocates to learn and must develop their skills in this area.

He stressed that curriculum of legal education is also required to be amended by introducing of International Commercial Arbitration with the consultation of Pakistan Bar Council.

Dr Livia Holden has launched the multilingual cross jurisdictional data base and gave the overview that the said data base created with the assistance of European expert as well as Pakistani and Indonesian teams to empower both the legal profession and lay people to access law in all languages and across seventeen jurisdictions.

She hoped that trainees learned that the principles of International Commercial Arbitration are required priority in Pakistan and this new training which provided to them with the keys for successful learning.

She wished for all participants that the University of Oxford and the LJCP may adopt this and other training packages collaboratively designed by the Euro Expert, cultural expertise for judicial education.