World Food Safety Day Event Held

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The World Food Safety Day programme was held at NED University of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with the Institute of Engineers, Pakistan and Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

SFA DG Agha Fakhur Hussain Durrani addressing the programme as a chief guest underscored SFA commitment to maintaining high food safety standards and pro-active efforts in building resilient food systems.

He highlighted to ensure accurate labeling, trainings and awareness programs, regulatory compliance and innovation while safeguarding public health.

During the panel discussion, Dr. Seema Ashraf stressed the need for provincial food standards to be up to the mark with Federal and international standards.

Technical panelists, including Adnan Sultan, Dr. Habiba Shah, and Dr. Zubala Yasir Lutfi recommended enhanced collaboration among academia, industry and Sindh Food Authority to improve standards for unpacked foods and increase awareness among household food handlers.

