World Food Safety Day event held at NED University

World Food Safety Day event was held at NED University of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with the Institute of Engineers, Pakistan and Sindh Food Authority (SFA)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) World Food Safety Day event was held at NED University of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with the Institute of Engineers, Pakistan and Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

Director General SFA, Agha Fakhur Hussain Durrani while addressing the ceremony as a chief guest, underscored the Authority's commitment to maintaining high food safety standards and proactive efforts in building resilient food systems, said a statement on Saturday.

He highlighted the mission to ensure accurate labelling, training and awareness programmes, regulatory compliance and innovation while safeguarding public health.

During the panel discussion, Dr Seema Ashraf discussed the importance of harmonising provincial food standards with international and Federal criteria.

Technical panellists, including Adnan Sultan, Dr Habiba Shah and Dr Zubala Yasir Lutfi recommended enhanced collaboration among academia, industry, and SFA to improve standards for unpacked foods and increase awareness among household food handlers.

The guest of honour, Engr. Munsarim Saif spoke on the food industry's role and the importance of partnerships with SFA.

Vice Chancellor of NED University, Prof. Dr Sarosh Hasmat Lodhi concluded the event with remarks and the distribution of souvenirs and certificates.