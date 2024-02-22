World scouts day marked

Universal Scouts Open Group Larkana and Global Science College Scouts celebrated International Day of Scouting through a rally from Sheikh Zaid Colony took to City School Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Universal Scouts Open Group Larkana and Global Science College Scouts celebrated International Day of Scouting through a rally from Sheikh Zaid Colony took to City school Larkana. The rally was lead by scout leader Ustad Gul Dayo, Ali Hasnain Memon, Amin Badr, Farhan Ali, Ashiq Hussain, scouts participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, Scout leaders addressed the rally and said that today is the birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouting movement, which is celebrated as "World Scouting Day" every year.

The scouting movement started first in August 1907 from an experimental camp of only 20 boys in "Brown Sea Island" London.

Currently, this movement has more than 30 million boys, girls, children, men and mothers. All of them belong to different colors, races, nations, religions and castes. It is known from this that this movement is free from discrimination of color, race, nation and language.

The main objective of this movement is to educate all members, including the youth, mentally, physically, socially, morally and spiritually to become responsible citizens for their country and nation.