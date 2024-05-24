'Youth's Calligraphy Skill Must Be Sharpened'
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 11:25 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The art of calligraphy is a heritage of Muslims, in which skills of the youth should be sharpened in order to maintain a unique position in the world.
It was stated by the speakers while addressing the participants of a two-day calligraphy workshop organized by the Women Industrial Home, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
The workshop was chaired by Director Institute of Home Sciences, UAF Dr. Beenish Israr while Dr. Ayesha Riaz and Dr. Sadaf Iqbal Khan also spoke. Resource persons of the workshop included University Artist Muhammad Asif and Fine Art Teacher Zeba Shahzadi. As many as 35 students got the training.
Dr Beenish Israr said that the art has its unique position and Muslim world brought innovation in calligraphy and excel in the art which gained popularity worldwide.
After acquiring the status of the noblest of all arts, it has been adorned on the exterior, interior and domes of famous buildings and monuments. She said the University has taken all possible steps to hone capabilities of the students to achieve success in life.
Dr. Ayesha Riaz said that nature has enlightened the Pakistani nation with fertile minds and hearts, it is necessary to provide proper training to reveal their talents.
Dr. Sadaf Iqbal said that Muslims are famous in the world for the promotion and innovation of the art of calligraphy and this art is flourishing.
