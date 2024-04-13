ZAB 45th Anniversary Jalsa To Be Held In Garhi Khuda Bux
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 09:21 PM
Pakistan People's Party would hold a public meeting on Sunday in Garhi Khudabakhsh on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, which will be attended by President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Central and provincial leaders of PPP and address the workers of PPP
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People's Party would hold a public meeting on Sunday in Garhi Khudabakhsh on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, which will be attended by President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Central and provincial leaders of PPP and address the workers of PPP.
On the occasion of the rally, security arrangements have been made extremely strict by preparing a stage on the ground in front of the martyrs' shrine in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto and decorating it with party flags, panaflags and pictures of party leaders.
IG Sindh police Ghulam Nabi Memon reached Garhi Khudabakhsh late at night to review the security arrangements for the anniversary rally, where relevant officials including DIG Larkana range, SSP Larkana briefed him about the arrangements made for the rally.
On this occasion, IG Sindh police directed DIG and SSP Larkana that security arrangements should be made foolproof on the occasion of Varsi Jalsi so that people coming from all over the country to participate in Varsi Jalsi and they do not face any kind of problems.
Meanwhile, under the chairmanship of DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab, a meeting was held in Shahada Police Hall SSP Larkana to review the arrangements regarding the security of martyr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary in which SSPs and ASPs on duty participated.
In the meeting, DIB-in-charge Larkana gave a briefing to DIG Larkana about the security arrangements made regarding the Varsi Jalsi.
Recent Stories
Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to e ..
Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race
Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps: Punjab Information Minister Azma B ..
Suspect killed, another injured in separate encounters
Football: German Bundesliga result
3 dead in road incidents on Eid day in Bahawalnagar
Kyiv says eastern front 'deteriorated' as Russia claims village
Passengers rescued from fatal Turkey cable car accident after 23 hours
Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo
AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges in fares
President condemns killing of passengers in Noshki
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to enhance law and order2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari2 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed, another injured in separate encounters2 minutes ago
-
3 dead in road incidents on Eid day in Bahawalnagar1 minute ago
-
AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges in fares46 minutes ago
-
President condemns killing of passengers in Noshki46 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, another three persons sustain injuries in road mishap46 minutes ago
-
25 injured as bus turns turtle near Margalla hills59 minutes ago
-
Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh1 hour ago
-
Young boy shot dead in Kohat1 hour ago
-
CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes1 hour ago
-
Flooding at Hanna Urak reported1 hour ago