Zahidullah Shah assumes charge as Acting Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Akhundzada Zahidullah Shah assumed the charge of the Acting Mayor of Peshawar here on Monday.

The representatives of the local government and other guests presented him with bouquets and congratulated him on assuming the responsibility.

On this occasion, local chairmen including Wah Wah Khan, Afridi Khan, Shah Faisal, Noor Ghulam, Mohammad Jameel, Esa Khan, and other guests called on the acting Mayor and expressed their good wishes for him.

City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has taken leave for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahidullah Shah vowed to serve the people, saying he would leave no stone unturned in coming up to the expectations of the party leadership.