‘2020 Has Taught Us That We Plan But God Decides’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:54 PM

‘2020 has taught us that we plan but God decides’

Maya Ali says she is grateful for donations and is distributing another batch of Ramazan ration bags to many more families by peoples’ support.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) Popular actress Maya Ali said that the year 2020 already taught them that they made plans but God decided.

Taking to Instagram, Maya Ali said: “The year 2020 has already taught us that we plan but God decides,”.

Maya also distributed ration bags among the needy and underprivileged families amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She shared photos and videos while preparing the ration bags at her residence.

The actress said: “ Grateful for your donations. Dispatching another batch of Ramazan ration bags to many more families by your support,”.

“May Allah bless us with good health and courage to help the needy people in this crucial time,” she prayed.

