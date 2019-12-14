UrduPoint.com
Charlize Theron Saves “Bombshell”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Charlize Theron saves “Bombshell”

The project was in danger but Charlize who is one of the produced brought another company after studio’s pull back.

New York: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) After the studio pulled it out from backing “Bombshell”, Charlize Theron saved it from being collapsed, the reports said here on Saturday.

According to the details, the student backing “Bombshell” suddenly pulled out from backing the film, leaving it at the risk. But Theron, who is also one of its producers, saved the project from being collapsed.

A report quoted film director Jay Roach saying that the studio pulled back. “Leaving the project at this stage as like falling off a plane—that was at a very high altitude,” the reported quoted the director as saying.

But luckily, another came to rescue the project after the studio pulled back. “Bombshell” was written by Charles Randolph. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie performed as stars in the movie. The film is about several women at Fox news who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney also performed supportive role in the film.

