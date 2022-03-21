Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand expecting first child

(@Abdulla99267510)

The couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and friends about arrival of their first child.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st , 2022) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja, the couple said on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actress and Anand confirmed the good news by sharing their pictures with a caption, “We can’t wait to welcome you.

They said, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you”. They also mentioned heart emojies.

They announced that the baby would be coming in fall 2022.