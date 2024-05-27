2 KP players bag silver medal in South Asian Junior Tennis in Nepal

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Two promising players of Pakistan, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Shayan Afridi and Muhammad Junaid Khan part of the three teams with a player from Sindh Rashad Ali grabbed silver medal in the recently concluded South Asian Junior Tennis Championship held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and India were the other participating teams where Pakistan team, despite unseeded in the U12 category, finished with silver medal by defeating strong Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan while lost to strong India, the top seeded team of the South Asian Junior Tennis Championship, in the final.

Muhammad Abid Khan was the team coach of 'Pakistan's team showed excellent performance and defeated the teams of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan, while in the final it faced defeat against India, thus the teams of Pakistan and India has also qualified for the Asian Junior Tennis Championship which will be held in a period of two months.

M. Shayan Afridi and Junaid Khan after arrival at Peshawar sports Complex, were welcomed by the General Secretary of the Provincial Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khan Khalil.

Dr. Tahir, a well known plastic surgeon and Chairman of the KP Tennis Association, President DIG Saleem Khan Marwat, Senior Vice President KP Tennis Association Syed Farhat Abbas, coaches Roman Gul, Nouman Khan, Shaharyar Khan, Zakir Ullah, Inam Ullah, Israr Ullah, Janan Khan, Wakeel Khan, Amjad Khan, Mehmood Khan and other personalities were also present.

The two players Muhammad Shayan Afridi and Junaid Khan were garlanded soon after arriving at the Peshawar Sports Complex. The office-bearers of the KP Tennis Association also demanded from the Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Khan Gandapur to announce cash prizes for both the players who created history of being unseeded players reaching the final and winning silver medal.

Earlier, a ceremony was also organized in the honour of Shoaib Khan and Mohammad Yousuf Khalil, who joined the Davis Cup team after recording victories in the trials matches against top seeded national ranking players.

It is hoped that in the upcoming competitions, KP players will continue to shine not only at national but also at international level.