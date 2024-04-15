Open Menu

Ahsan Stresses To Transform Sports, Tourism Scenarios

Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Ahsan stresses to transform sports, tourism scenarios

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ahsan Iqbal on Monday underscored the need to transform country's sports and tourism scenarios to project its true image globally.

Ahsan, who is also Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was given additional charge of IPC ministery recently.

"I am honoured that the prime minister has entrusted me with this responsibility," he said while talking to media after chairing his first meeting as IPC minister here at Pakistan Sports board.

He emphasized the significance of the IPC ministry in the field of sports.

"The 18th Amendment does not mean that the federation should neglect the coordination," he said.

Highlighting the importance of national coordination for the development of the country's potential in tourism and sports, he said.

"The establishment of a National Tourism Council is necessary.

Similarly, we will have to make concerted  effort to revive the country's sports reputation," he added.

The minister also spoke about Pakistan's performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, last year wherein it only claimed three medals.

"Today, Pakistan's name is not prominent in the Asian Games as it used to be in the past.

"We will have to take some serious steps for sports development.

We will have to declare 2025 as the year of sports revival," he asserted.

He highlighted the significant investments made by other countries for hosting prestigious sport events to get recognition and promote themselves.

"We need to launch the National Internship Programme on a large scale this year," he added.

He also mentioned Pakistan's dairy industry, pointing out the low export numbers compared to other countries.

He stressed the need for Pakistan to explore new markets for its meat products.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sports Ahsan Iqbal Hangzhou Market Media Industry Asia

Recent Stories

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

18 minutes ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

2 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

2 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

5 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

8 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

8 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports