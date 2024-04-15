Ahsan stresses to transform sports, tourism scenarios

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ahsan Iqbal on Monday underscored the need to transform country's sports and tourism scenarios to project its true image globally.

Ahsan, who is also Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was given additional charge of IPC ministery recently.

"I am honoured that the prime minister has entrusted me with this responsibility," he said while talking to media after chairing his first meeting as IPC minister here at Pakistan Sports board.

He emphasized the significance of the IPC ministry in the field of sports.

"The 18th Amendment does not mean that the federation should neglect the coordination," he said.

Highlighting the importance of national coordination for the development of the country's potential in tourism and sports, he said.

"The establishment of a National Tourism Council is necessary.

Similarly, we will have to make concerted effort to revive the country's sports reputation," he added.

The minister also spoke about Pakistan's performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, last year wherein it only claimed three medals.

"Today, Pakistan's name is not prominent in the Asian Games as it used to be in the past.

"We will have to take some serious steps for sports development.

We will have to declare 2025 as the year of sports revival," he asserted.

He highlighted the significant investments made by other countries for hosting prestigious sport events to get recognition and promote themselves.

"We need to launch the National Internship Programme on a large scale this year," he added.

He also mentioned Pakistan's dairy industry, pointing out the low export numbers compared to other countries.

He stressed the need for Pakistan to explore new markets for its meat products.