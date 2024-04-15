Ahsan Stresses To Transform Sports, Tourism Scenarios
Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ahsan Iqbal on Monday underscored the need to transform country's sports and tourism scenarios to project its true image globally.
Ahsan, who is also Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was given additional charge of IPC ministery recently.
"I am honoured that the prime minister has entrusted me with this responsibility," he said while talking to media after chairing his first meeting as IPC minister here at Pakistan Sports board.
He emphasized the significance of the IPC ministry in the field of sports.
"The 18th Amendment does not mean that the federation should neglect the coordination," he said.
Highlighting the importance of national coordination for the development of the country's potential in tourism and sports, he said.
"The establishment of a National Tourism Council is necessary.
Similarly, we will have to make concerted effort to revive the country's sports reputation," he added.
The minister also spoke about Pakistan's performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, last year wherein it only claimed three medals.
"Today, Pakistan's name is not prominent in the Asian Games as it used to be in the past.
"We will have to take some serious steps for sports development.
We will have to declare 2025 as the year of sports revival," he asserted.
He highlighted the significant investments made by other countries for hosting prestigious sport events to get recognition and promote themselves.
"We need to launch the National Internship Programme on a large scale this year," he added.
He also mentioned Pakistan's dairy industry, pointing out the low export numbers compared to other countries.
He stressed the need for Pakistan to explore new markets for its meat products.
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From Sports
-
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record8 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results2 days ago
-
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win2 days ago
-
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series2 days ago
-
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party2 days ago
-
Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race2 days ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga result2 days ago
-
Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo2 days ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 days ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 days ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 days ago
-
New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders2 days ago