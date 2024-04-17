Babar Azam Might Be Rested During T20I Series Against Kiwis: Pakistan Head Coach
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2024 | 02:57 PM
Azhar Mahmood says the decision about Babar’s rest will be made after due deliberation and evaluation of the whole situation.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2024) Pakistan Captain Babar Azam might be rested during the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, said Pakistan Head Coach Azhar Mahmood.
However, he said that decision about Babar’s rest would be finalized after due deliberations.
“It is part of team’s rotation policy,” said Azhar Mahmood while interacting with the reporters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
He stated that they would hold complete evaluation of the situation and then would make the decision.
Mahmood expressed confidence in the team's composition, highlighting the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim as assets that enhance flexibility.
"Our squad is well-balanced across all aspects of the game. With the inclusion of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, our options are strengthened. Additionally, our batting lineup boasts top-tier talent," Mahmood affirmed.
Furthermore, Mahmood rejected the notion of categorizing the New Zealand team as a "B team," emphasizing their competence and dismissing any underestimation of their capabilities.
Responding to inquiries about Shaheen Afridi, Mahmood clarified that despite media reports suggesting Afridi's potential absence from the first two games against New Zealand, he is fit to play. Mahmood attributed these reports to the media, stressing that they did not originate from the board or the team management.
