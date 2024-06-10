Balochistan, Punjab victorious in Blind Cricket T-20 League matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Balochistan and Punjab won their matches on the day-4 of PBCC Blind Cricket T-20 Super League 2024 at APS school Cricket Ground, Abbottabad on Monday.

In an exhilarating T20 match, the Balochistan Blind cricket team triumphed over KP in a nail biting finish, chasing down a formidable target of 213 runs with just one ball to spare.

The match commenced with KPK Blind setting a challenging target, scoring 212 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The standout performances came from Badar Munir (B2) and Muhammad Rashid (B3). Badar dazzled with a rapid 58 off 30 balls, including nine boundaries and one six. Rashid anchored the innings with a well-crafted 95 not out off 60 balls, hitting 14 fours. Bashir Khan (B1) and Mohsin Khan (B3) from the Balochistan side put up impressive bowling performances, taking two wickets each.

In response, Balochistan managed to chase the target in a sensational way, scoring 216 for the loss of 9 wickets in 19.5 overs. Niamatullah (B3) led the charge with a solid 61 off 46 balls, supported by timely contributions from Imran Sarwar (B3), who remained not out on 33 off 18 balls, and Naseeb Ullah (B2), who scored a quickfire 21 off 12 balls. The chase saw dramatic turns with crucial wickets falling at regular intervals. Talha Iqbal (B3) from KPK delivered with the ball, taking two crucial wickets, including that of the key player Niamatullah.

In another match Punjab beat Sindh by 37 runs. Punjab Blind cricket team delivered an impressive batting performance, scoring a commanding 252 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 20 overs against Sindh.

The Punjab Blind team exhibited an outstanding batting effort, with key contributions from Moeen Aslam (B2), Akmal Hayat Nasir (B3), and Mati Ullah (B3). Moeen Aslam was in exceptional form, scoring a blistering 51 off just 22 balls, hitting ten boundaries with a remarkable strike rate of 231.82. Akmal Hayat Nasir followed suit with a robust 68 off 44 balls, including ten fours and one six. Mati Ullah added crucial runs with a rapid 32 off 16 balls, while Israr Ul Hassan (B2) provided a solid finish, remaining not out with 24 runs off 13 balls. SanaUllah (B3) also contributed significantly towards the end, scoring an unbeaten 21 off just 8 balls, boasting a strike rate of 262.50. Idrees Saleem (B1) took 2 wickets, while Muhammad Salman and Safdar claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, Sindh managed to score 215 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Sindh chase was led by a valiant effort from Muhammad Safdar (B3), who scored a brilliant 58 off 36 balls, including nine boundaries and one six. Ayoub Khan (B2) provided solid support with 46 runs off 34 balls. Despite their efforts, the Punjab Blind bowlers managed to keep crucial breakthroughs at key moments. Nisar Ali (B2) played a remarkable innings, remaining unbeaten with 49 runs off just 26 balls, hitting six fours and one six. However, Sindh middle order struggled to build on the momentum, facing tight bowling from Punjab Blind. Matiullah, Kazimullah and Sajid Nawaz took 2 wickets each.