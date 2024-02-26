Commissioner admires successful organizing Cholistan Rally

The 19th International Cholistan Desert Rally was successfully organized through the collaborative efforts of Bahawalpur's Divisional and District Administration and the TDCP

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The 19th International Cholistan Desert Rally was successfully organized through the collaborative efforts of Bahawalpur's Divisional and District Administration and the TDCP.

With the grace of the Almighty, we have made this event successful at national and international levels, for which all administrative departments deserve appreciation.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Dr. Ehtesham Anwar expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the 19th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

The event was attended by a large number of dignitaries including Managing Director TDCP Humaira Akram, Prince Muhammad Usman Abbasi, Prince Umar Daud Abbasi, officers from the Divisional and District Administrations, rally drivers, and navigators.

Dr. Ehtesham highlighted the challenges of establishing a full-fledged city in a desert area lacking basic facilities like telecommunications, and then ensuring all necessities of life including food, medical facilities, sanitation, energy, and water, along with full-proof security for the Cholistan Desert Rally, was a monumental task.

He commended all administrative departments, including the District Administration, TDCP, Police Department, Health Department, Rangers, Rescue 1122, and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, for their exceptional commitment to successfully fulfilling their responsibilities.

The Commissioner expressed that it is an honour for Bahawalpur to have initiated the idea of the Desert Rally 25 years ago through the efforts of a few friends, and later officially launching the Desert Rally from Bahawalpur, which eventually led to similar rallies being organized in other parts of the country.

He extended his gratitude to Chaudhry Mahmood Majid, Mian Umar Daud Abbasi, and former bureaucrat Dr. Raheal Siddiqui, who proposed the idea of the Cholistan Desert Rally 19 years ago. He also congratulated Managing Director TDCP Humaira Akram and the participants of the International Cholistan Desert Rally.

Prizes were distributed among the position holders. According to the results, the winner of the Prepared Category A was Chaudhry Zain Mahmood, who completed the 462-kilometre track in 3 hours, 51 minutes, and 42 seconds, while Mir Jafar Magsi finished the track in 4 hours, 6 minutes, and 25 seconds, securing the second position, and Sahibzada Sultan remained in the third position by completing the track in 4 hours, 9 minutes, and 1 second.