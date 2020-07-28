Former hockey Olympian and stalwart Asad Malik laid to rest

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Former hockey Olympian and stalwart , Asad Malik , also a member of Pakistan gold medal victorious team of 1968 Mexico Olympics, was laid to rest in Sheikhupura graveyard on Tuesday.

Asad Malik a big name in hockey fraternity lost his life in a fatal road accident on Monday while his daughter was seriously injured.

He belonged to a respectable hockey family which had the unique distinction being a family which produced four hockey Olympians to serve Pakistan hockey .

His younger brother later Saeed Anwar and his two sons Anjum Saeed and Naeem Amjad had the honour of representing the country in Olympics , establishing their status as the only family whose four members represented Pakistan in Olympics.

Asad Malik was a hockey legend who will long be remembered in country's history hockey books for scoring the gold medal-winning goal against Australia in the 1968 Mexico Olympics final.

He had the honour of his action photograph of that goal immortalised on a Pakistan postage stamp.

Late Asad Malik who was maestro of hockey was always a treat to watch in hockey field and dazzled with unmatched hockey skills and technique.

He was also a member of Pakistan hockey team which won two Asian Games gold and a silver medal.

His funeral was attended by family members, relatives , friends and a large number of former and present hockey Olympians, officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Punjab hockey association.

His funeral prayers were offered at Jinnah Park,Bohar -Wali Masjid, Sheikhupura. after Zauhar prayer.

Meanwhile President , Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (Retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have expressed their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of Asad Malik.

"We pray that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in His Infinite Mercy and also pray fortitude for the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. Aamin", they said.

Asad Malik notable medal winning achievements are, Tokyo Olympics 1964 (Silver) Mexico Olympics 1968 (Gold) Munich Olympics 1972 (Silver Medal).

Asian Games Jakarta 1962( Gold)Asian Games Bangkok 1966 (Silver)Asian Games Bangkok 1970 (Gold Medal).