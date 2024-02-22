Improvement In Fielding Needed To Become Champions: Iftekhar
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Senior player and all-rounder of Multan Sultans, Iftekhar Ahmed stressed upon the need for more improvement in fielding to become PSL champion as the catch could drop the match.
Holding a media talk at Multan cricket Stadium after dominating performance in defeating defending champion by five wickets here, Iftekhar Ahmed said that to become a champion the team must overcome the weaknesses and a strong combination with hard work would help make it possible.
He said that he decided to hit boundaries at early bowls to bring team out of pressure and he succeeded in it by hitting boundaries and making momentum.
To a question, he said that his number of batting in national team was six and at that stage no player could take time to set on the crease and he had only option of power hitting to win the game or to help team come closure to the target. He said that when he was in other teams he always thinking of the weak bowling attack of Multan Sultans but become part of the team he realized that Multan Sultans has also a strong bowling attack along with a best combination of batsmen.
Iftekhar lauded the performance of the Captain Muhammad Rizwan for performing well and giving momentum to the team leading to the third consecutive win.
He said that the emerging player Faisal Akram was one of the top fast bowlers having many varieties in bowling but the decision teams always by keeping in view the pitch conditions.
He said that Multan’s pitch was suitable for fast bowling in the team entered the ground with four fast bowlers.
Replying to another question, the senior player said that David Wiley was sent for batting as per the planning of continuing a combination of left and right. He said that the Willey was asked to keep wicket safe and hit only the safely because Khushdil Shah and he himself was there for power hitting at the end.
He said that aggression was the beauty of the game to boost self confidence and momentum and there was nothing other matter with any player.
He confessed that Sultans had a very bad field dropped many catches in all three matches and added that there would be more focus on improving in next matches. He said that the basic focus of the team was not to defeat any team but to become champion and that was only possible by giving best performance.
