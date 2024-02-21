Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (Girls) on Feb 22

Chairperson District South, Karachi Dr Afshan Naz will organize the Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (Girls) 6th Sindh College Games-2024 on February 22 at 10:30 a.m. at SMB Fatima Jinnah Govt. Girls College, Karachi

Director General Colleges Sindh, Prof. Syed Saleh Abbas will be the chief guest.