Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (Girls) on Feb 22

Published February 21, 2024

Chairperson District South, Karachi Dr Afshan Naz will organize the Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (Girls) 6th Sindh College Games-2024 on February 22 at 10:30 a.m. at SMB Fatima Jinnah Govt. Girls College, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chairperson District South, Karachi Dr Afshan Naz will organize the Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (Girls) 6th Sindh College Games-2024 on February 22 at 10:30 a.m. at SMB Fatima Jinnah Govt. Girls College, Karachi.

Director General Colleges Sindh, Prof. Syed Saleh Abbas will be the chief guest.

