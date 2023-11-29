Open Menu

Int'l Squash Series 2023 From Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2023

Int'l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

Serena Hotels in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Squash Federation will be organizing the International Men & Women Squash Series 2023 here from Thursday

Serena Hotels in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Squash Federation will be organizing the International Men & Women Squash Series 2023 here from Thursday.

The championship would continue till December 4. Besides Pakistani players, athletes hailing from other foreign countries will compete in the forthcoming tournament.

The tournament carries US$ 12K for Men and US$ 6K for Women. The prize money for the men's championship was USD1805 for the winner and USD1140 for the runner-up. The prize money for the women's event was USD 902 for the winner and USD 570 for the runner-up.

Apart from 25 Pakistani players, a group of 23 international Men and women players from four countries (Malaysia, Egypt, Hong Kong and Spain) will also be participating in the event.

The championship finals were set to take place on December 4.

In the Men's event, World No 64 Ibrahim Elkabani from Egypt is Seed No 1 along with World No. 72 Muhammad Asim Khan from Pakistan as Seed No. 2. In total, there are 10 Pakistanis and 14 foreign players.

In the Women's event, World No 77 Chan Yiwen from Malaysia is Seed No. 1 along with World No. 114 Nour Khafagy from Egypt as Seed No. 2. In total, there are 14 Pakistanis and 10 foreign players. Pakistan Squash Federation has also planned to conduct the 31st Asian Junior Individual Championships in June or July, next year.

