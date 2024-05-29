Islamabad, WAPDA, PAF Victorious In Memorial Basketball Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Islamabad, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) earned victories in the second round of All-Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball tournament at Siddique Memon sports Complex, Karachi.
Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Muhammad Yaqoob was the chief guest on the second day of the tournament, said a press release issued here.
Islamabad outclassed the strong Police team by 87 points against 62 points in the second round of the tournament. Some brilliant game was witnessed during the match as Gibran Asif scored 26, Ali Kazmi scored 15 and, Momin Javed scored 14 points played a vital role in the Islamabad team victory, while Ali Raza scored 34 points for the police side.
In the second match, WAPDA defeated Balochistan in a one-sided match with the difference of 69 points with the help of 22 points of Zainul Hasan and 20 points of Aalee Jah. The match concluded with 108-39 points.
In the earlier matches, Police beat Sindh Yellow by 62-32 points while Punjab Rangers beat Balochistan by 74-40 points.
Late Muhammad Majid and late Abdul Nasir represented Pakistan as well as in national events for a long time and the purpose to organise the memorial tournament for the recognition of their great love and services to the game of basketball.
