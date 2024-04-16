Open Menu

KDA’s Board Of Directors Meeting Held In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Jamil Ahmed Tuesday chaired the meeting of the board of Directors at Commissioner House Abbottabad.

The meeting focused on ensuring maximum facilities for tourists during the upcoming tourist season. The Building Plan Approval Committee was among the essential matters approved during the session.

A key decision made was to take strict action against illegal constructions, irrespective of any external pressures.

Furthermore, the meeting included a comprehensive review of various projects aimed at preserving the natural beauty of the valley and addressing environmental pollution concerns.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam and Director General DA Shabir Khan, MPA Munir Hussain Laghari, Lieutenant Gen (R) Aiyaz Saleem Rana, and Masroor Ahmed.

Legal Advisor Tasleem Khan and KDA officers Iftikhar Ahmed, Asad Khan, Zahoor Ahmed, and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

