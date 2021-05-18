UrduPoint.com
La Rochelle's 'important' Botia A Doubt For Champions Cup Final

La Rochelle's Fiji centre Levani Botia remains a doubt for this weekend's European Champions Cup final despite returning to training, head coach Ronan O'Gara said on Tuesday

Botia, 32, has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the semi-final victory over Leinster on May 2 but has been back on the field ahead of Saturday's meeting with Toulouse at Twickenham.

"Nothing has been decided. He's in the hands of the medical department. We're just Tuesday, we have important days to come," former Ireland fly-half O'Gara said.

"He's a very important player for the club. But if he doesn't make it, it's not the end of the world," he added.

In Botia's absence O'Gara could need to re-shuffle his midfield with expected stand-in Pierre Aguillon ruled out until the end of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's league hammering over Agen.

O'Gara, who won the tournament twice as a player with Munster, could move South Africa winger Raymond Rhule into the centre for the club's first Champions Cup final.

