PAF, Wapda Qualify For Memorial Basketball Seims
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Wapda have moved in the semifinals of All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Karachi
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Wapda have moved in the semifinals of All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon sports Complex Karachi.
On the third day of the six-day event, Pakistan Air Force had shown some aggressive game against Police to win the third consecutive victory by 75-40 points. Mehtab Akram scored 18 points and Mohammad Akhtar scored 14 points for the PAF side, said a press release.
In the second match, Balochistan faced another defeat against Sindh Greens by 43 points to 85 points.
Taimour Zaheer and Rana Athar of Sindh Greens scored 15, 15 points respectively.
In the third match, Punjab Rangers defeated Sindh Whites by 81 points to 56 points. Muhammad Mudassar scored 26 points and Fakhar Akram scored 16 points played a vital role for Rangers victory.
In the fourth match, Wapda also won their third consecutive victory against Sindh Greens thanks through their attacking game to win the match by 91-50 points. The last round of pool matches would be played on Friday while the semifinals on June 1st.
