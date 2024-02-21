Open Menu

Pak Blind Cricket Ream Announced For Tri-nation

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced squad for the Tri-Nation Blind Cricket Series scheduled to be held in UAE from 22nd to 25th February 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) has announced squad for the Tri-Nation Blind Cricket Series scheduled to be held in UAE from 22nd to 25th February 2024.

The tri-series will be played among Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka at the ICC Cricket academy, Dubai.

Following is the squad: Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Muhammad Salman, Nisar Ali (Captain), Badar Munir (V.Captain), Shahzeb Haider, Main Aslam, Babar Ali, Matiullah, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Safdar, Kamran Akhter, Akmal Hayyat.

Team Officials: Muhammad Jameel, Tahir Mehmood Butt

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket ICC Sri Lanka UAE Dubai Rashid Babar Ali February From

Recent Stories

DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ ..

DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem M ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of ..

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by ..

Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hydera ..

Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24

6 minutes ago
 Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony ..

Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children

8 minutes ago
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the gl ..

Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe

8 minutes ago
 Public complaints to be redressed on priority basi ..

Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner

8 minutes ago
 South Africa sets general election for May 29

South Africa sets general election for May 29

23 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday

FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday

23 minutes ago
 International Mother Language Day observed in Lark ..

International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed A ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports