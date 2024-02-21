Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced squad for the Tri-Nation Blind Cricket Series scheduled to be held in UAE from 22nd to 25th February 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) has announced squad for the Tri-Nation Blind Cricket Series scheduled to be held in UAE from 22nd to 25th February 2024.

The tri-series will be played among Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka at the ICC Cricket academy, Dubai.

Following is the squad: Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Muhammad Salman, Nisar Ali (Captain), Badar Munir (V.Captain), Shahzeb Haider, Main Aslam, Babar Ali, Matiullah, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Safdar, Kamran Akhter, Akmal Hayyat.

Team Officials: Muhammad Jameel, Tahir Mehmood Butt