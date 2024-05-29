Pakistan Clinch Sarsabz Volleyball Series
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Pakistan team secured a dominating 3-0 victory over Australia, in the second game of the three-match Sarsabz Volleyball Series 2024 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday
Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, the Pakistan team outplayed Australia by 3-0 with set points of 26-24, 25-19, and 25-23.
This impressive win marks Pakistan's second consecutive victory in the series, ensuring they clinch the series win with a match still to be played. This achievement was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Pakistan volleyball team and the unwavering support from the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.
The match began with a nail-biting first set, where both teams displayed remarkable prowess. Pakistan managed to edge out Australia with a close score of 26-24, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
Building on their momentum in the second set, Pakistan dominated the second set with a score of 25-19.
Their strategic plays and cohesive teamwork left Australia struggling to keep up.
The final set was a testament to Pakistan's resilience and skill. Despite a strong challenge from the Australian team, Pakistan secured the win with a score of 25-23, sealing their victory in the match and the series.
Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, expressed his pride in the team's performance, saying, "This series win is a significant milestone for Pakistan volleyball. The team's hard work and dedication have paid off, and we are thrilled to see them perform at such a high level. We encourage all fans to come out and support the team in the final match."
The third and final match of the series was scheduled for May 30, 2024, at 6:30pm. The Pakistan Volleyball Federation extends its gratitude to all the supporters and sponsors who have made this series possible. The support from the fans has been instrumental in motivating the team to achieve this remarkable feat.
