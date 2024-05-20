Open Menu

Pakistan Likely To Include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan In Squad For T20I Match Against England

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2024 | 03:34 PM

The latest reports say that four-game T20I series, due between Pakistan and England, is scheduled from May 22 to May 30, with both sides forfeiting World Cup warm-up fixtures due to this engagement.

LEEDS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2024) Pakistan cricket Team management has resolved to incorporate Haris Rauf and Usman Khan into the lineup for the initial T20I encounter against England, as disclosed by sources closely associated with the matter on Monday.

The sources said that the management opted to enter the T20 series against England with full force, meticulously considering World Cup permutations.

In terms of squad composition, Usman Khan is projected to supplant Saim Ayub in the starting eleven, while pace bowler Haris Rauf is set to fill in for Hasan Ali in the squad.

Besides it, there is likelihood that fast bowler Naseem Shah would be made part of Pakistan's starting lineup, with deliberations also underway regarding the potential inclusion of Shadab Khan or Abrar Ahmed in the forthcoming matches.

Furthermore, the sources said that the conclusive verdict would be subject to deliberation with the head coach of the white-ball team, Gary Kirsten.

