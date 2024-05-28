Pakistan Outplay Australia In First Volleyball Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan downed Australia in the first match of the Sarsabz Volleyball Series 2024 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Pakistan beat Australia by 3-0 with sets points are 25-22, 25-22, 25- 20 in the first game of the three match series. This was the first time that Australian volleyball team was visiting Pakistan.
Pakistan’s win was a testament of the hard work and preparation of the players, who demonstrated exceptional teamwork and strategy on the court. The victory has set a positive tone for the series and has energized the fans and supporters of volleyball in Pakistan.
Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, expressed his pride and satisfaction with the team's performance. "This victory is a great achievement for our team and a reflection of the dedication and effort put in by our players and coaching staff. It is also a momentous occasion for the PVF, as we continue to promote and develop volleyball in Pakistan."
The Sarsabz Volleyball Series 2024, featuring three matches between Pakistan and Australia, promises to deliver more exciting volleyball action.
The second match of the series was scheduled for Wednesday (May 29) while third on May 30.
This series was not only an opportunity for the Pakistani team to showcase their talent but also a significant step in strengthening international sports relations and fostering a competitive spirit among athletes.
Murad Jehan was leading the Green-shirts in the series along with Muhammad Kasheef Naveed appointed as Vice-Captain while Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Haider Ali, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Yaseen will be part of fourteen members Pakistan squad.
Meanwhile Nehemiah Mote was captaining the Australian Squad along with Luke Perry, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Jackson Holland, Trent O’dea, Matthew Aubrey, Max Senica, Beau Graham, Thomas Heptinstall, Sam Flowerday, Nicholas Butler, Ethan Garrett, William D’arcy Miles, Jacob Baird members of the playing squad.
APP/vad-msr
