Pakistan Set 179-run Target For Kiwis In 3rd T20I Match
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Shadab Khan through his fiery performance helps Pakistan score 178 runs in the first inning of the T20I match being played at Rawalpindi Stadium.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2024) Pakistan set a 179 runs target for Kiwis in the third T20I match at Rawalpindi stadium on Sunday.
Shadab Khan played well and helped his side to a strong position by scoring 41 runs off 20 balls. Babar Azam, the skipper, scored 37 off 29 balls, and he returned to the pavilion in the start.
The situation turned a bit tricky for Pakistan but Shadab Khan, and at the later stage, Saim Ayub stayed on the crease and they pushed their side up.
Pakistan lost four wickets to score 178 runs after Kiwis won the toss and decided to bowl first—a strategic move in a bid to secure victory.
Pakistan lead the five-match series 1-0.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 4 Usman Khan, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Muhammad Irfan Niazi, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Mohammad Abbas Afridi, 11 Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Mark Chapman, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (capt), Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Will O'Rourke
