Open Menu

Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores

Brief scores after first innings in the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday

Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Brief scores after first innings in the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday:

New Zealand 90 all out in 18.1 overs (M. Chapman 19, C. McConchie 15, D. Foxcroft 13; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-13, Mohammad Amir 2-13, Abrar Ahmed 2-15, Shadab Khan 2-15)

Toss: Pakistan

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi Mohammad Amir Shadab Khan Afridi All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

1 minute ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

1 minute ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 minute ago
 Football: Scottish Cup result

Football: Scottish Cup result

2 minutes ago
 Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in ..

Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash

2 minutes ago
 Former world number one and two-time major winner ..

Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires

1 minute ago
AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue ..

AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Rouen WTA results

Tennis: Rouen WTA results

1 minute ago
 First South Punjab Chess Fair opens in Multan

First South Punjab Chess Fair opens in Multan

1 minute ago
 Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses wel ..

Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects

1 hour ago
 Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with priva ..

Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with private partnership for cultural ex ..

1 hour ago
 Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities i ..

Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities in Muzaffaranad Division in las ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports