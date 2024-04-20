Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Brief scores after first innings in the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday
New Zealand 90 all out in 18.1 overs (M. Chapman 19, C. McConchie 15, D. Foxcroft 13; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-13, Mohammad Amir 2-13, Abrar Ahmed 2-15, Shadab Khan 2-15)
New Zealand 90 all out in 18.1 overs (M. Chapman 19, C. McConchie 15, D. Foxcroft 13; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-13, Mohammad Amir 2-13, Abrar Ahmed 2-15, Shadab Khan 2-15)
Toss: Pakistan
