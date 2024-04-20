Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores

Brief scores after first innings in the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday

Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Brief scores after first innings in the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday:

New Zealand 90 all out in 18.1 overs (M. Chapman 19, C. McConchie 15, D. Foxcroft 13; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-13, Mohammad Amir 2-13, Abrar Ahmed 2-15, Shadab Khan 2-15)

Toss: Pakistan