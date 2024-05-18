PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports

Open Menu

Published May 18, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The 29th meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board, chaired by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, has approved several key decisions to promote sports and support athletes.

The meeting, held in Islamabad, was attended by Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Nadeem Irshad Kiani, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Zahoor Ahmed, managing director NESPAK and other members.

The minister declared 2025 as the "Year of Sports Revival" and approved a comprehensive Calendar of sports activities for the year.

He announced plans to host National Games and Inter-Provincial Tournaments in 2025, as well as South Asian Games and Champions Trophy in the beginning of 2025.

Emphasizing the importance of merit and transparency, Ahsan announced that the Director General of Pakistan Sports board will be appointed on merit and through a transparent process.

He also announced the formation of a committee to grant funds to federations based on their performance and merit. To ensure transparency, the committee will conduct third-party audits of the granted funds.

Additionally, the Endowment Fund 2024 was also approved in the meeting to support the welfare of athletes and their families.

The minister stressed that talented, hardworking, and professional individuals are the valuable assets of any organization.

He also announced plans to establish a performance evaluation system to assess the performance of federations.

The meeting was aimed to revitalize sports in Pakistan and provide support to athletes to excel in national and international competitions.

