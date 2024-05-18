PSB Approves Key Decisions To Revitalize Sports
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
The 29th meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board, chaired by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, has approved several key decisions to promote sports and support athletes
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The 29th meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board, chaired by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, has approved several key decisions to promote sports and support athletes.
The meeting, held in Islamabad, was attended by Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Nadeem Irshad Kiani, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Zahoor Ahmed, managing director NESPAK and other members.
The minister declared 2025 as the "Year of Sports Revival" and approved a comprehensive Calendar of sports activities for the year.
He announced plans to host National Games and Inter-Provincial Tournaments in 2025, as well as South Asian Games and Champions Trophy in the beginning of 2025.
Emphasizing the importance of merit and transparency, Ahsan announced that the Director General of Pakistan Sports board will be appointed on merit and through a transparent process.
He also announced the formation of a committee to grant funds to federations based on their performance and merit. To ensure transparency, the committee will conduct third-party audits of the granted funds.
Additionally, the Endowment Fund 2024 was also approved in the meeting to support the welfare of athletes and their families.
The minister stressed that talented, hardworking, and professional individuals are the valuable assets of any organization.
He also announced plans to establish a performance evaluation system to assess the performance of federations.
The meeting was aimed to revitalize sports in Pakistan and provide support to athletes to excel in national and international competitions.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Golf: PGA Championship scores20 minutes ago
-
Rugby Union: French Top 14 results21 minutes ago
-
Trials for Sindh Softball team on Friday21 minutes ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli opens about clash with arch rival Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results2 hours ago
-
Trials of Peshawar Region for KP Inter-Region Games on May 234 hours ago
-
Regional Sports Officer Kohat holds sports festival in Kohat Jail4 hours ago
-
Higher Education transferred, posting principles of various colleges5 hours ago
-
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs5 hours ago
-
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage22 hours ago
-
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool22 hours ago