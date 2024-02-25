PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win.

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators- See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Multan with an exciting match between Multan Sultan and Quetta Gladiators. PSL 2024 Match 11 starts at 2 PM PST on Sunday, 25 February 2024, at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Multan Sultan will play their fifth match while Quetta Gladiators is playing their fourth match this season today. Sultans have won their previous three matches and lost one match against Peshawar Zalmi while Gladiators has won all previous three matches.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Let's look at the past performance of Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators. in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 11 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 7, and Quetta Gladiators won 4 matches. So we can say that Multan Sultan is the favorite team to win the 11th match of PSL 2024 against Quetta Gladiators.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 67 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 37 out of these 67 matches with a 57.69 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past two seasons and performed outstandingly.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 82 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 82 matches with a 48.14 win percentage. They didn't perform well in the previous season, but we hope Gladiators will make a fantastic comeback in PSL 09.

Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

Multan Sultans

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their opening match in PSL 09. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

The second match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 144 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target on the second last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

The third match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. Qalandars scored 166 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target by scoring 170 runs in 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

The fourth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 179 runs in 20 overs. Sultans were unable to chase the target and lost the match by 5 runs.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their opening match of PSL Season 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars in the second match of PSL Season 09. Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore scored 187 runs in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 19.1 over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

The third match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 138 runs in 20 overs. Gladiators chased the target by scoring 139 runs in 18.2 overs, winning the match by three wickets.

PSL 09 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 11.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Platinum)

David Willey (England) (Platinum)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Dawid Malan (England) (Diamond)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Gold)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) (Gold)

Reece Topley (England) (Gold)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Silver)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Khan (UAE) (Silver)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Chris Jordan (England) (Supplementary)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024 Match 11 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Batters

The following is the list of batters for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 11.

Multan Sultans 2024 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan)

Dawid Malan (England)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan)

Usman Khan (UAE)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Jason Roy (England)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan)

Will Smeed (England)

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 11.

Multan Sultans 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Usama Mir (Pakistan)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan)

Reece Topley (England)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Chris Jordan (England)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan)

Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Adil Naz (Pakistan)

Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Sohail Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 11.

Multan Sultans 2024 All-Rounders

David Willey is the all-rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 11 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan)

Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League 09 Match 11.

Multan Sultans 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2024 Match 11.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history, Multan Sultans outperformed against Quetta Gladiators. On the other hand, Multan Sultans showed a better performance overall in the previous PSL seasons. While Gladiators have also won all previous matches. Multan Sultans again have the advantage of the home ground and similar conditions. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win their fifth match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

