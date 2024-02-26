PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Lahore with an exciting match between Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United. PSL 2024 Match 13 starts at 7 PM PST on Monday, 26 February 2024, at the Gaddafi Stadium. Peshawar Zalmi will play their fifth match while Islamabad United is playing their fourth match this season today. Zalmi have won two of their previous matches and United has only won a single match.

Spectators of Lahore can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 13 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 21 matches against Islamabad United in the past PSL seasons; Peshawar Zalmi won 11, and Islamabad United won 10. So we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 13th match of PSL 2024 against Islamabad United.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 93 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 49 out of these 93 matches with a 53.80 win percentage. They are performing great, and we hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain their performance this season.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 88 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 47 out of these 88 matches with a 53.97 win percentage. They are performing well in every PSL season and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain their performance and be the top team again this season.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their opening match of PSL 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

The second match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 was against Karachi Kings. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 154 runs in 19.5 overs. Kings chased the target by scoring 157 runs in 16.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their third PSL 09 match. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 179 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Sultans didn’t fulfill the target, and Peshawar Zalmi won the match by five runs.

Zalmi faced Lahore Qalandars in their fourth PSL 09 match. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 211 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Qalandars didn’t fulfill the target and lost the match by 8 runs.

Islamabad United

United played their opening match against Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

Islamabad United faced Multan Sultan in the second match of PSL Season 09. Multan won the toss and decided to ball first. Islamabad scored 144 runs in 20 overs at the loss of all wickets. Multan Sultan chased the target in the 19.5 over, winning the match by five wickets with one ball left.

United faced Quetta Gladiators in their fourth PSL 09 match. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 138 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in 18.2 overs and won the match by three wickets.

PSL 09 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 13.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2024 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rovman Powell (West Indies) (Platinum)

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) (Platinum)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England) (Diamond)

Asif Ali (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan) (Gold)

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan) (Gold)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (Gold)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan) (Silver)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan) (Silver)

Daniel Mousley (England) (Silver)

Haseebullah (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) (Supplementary)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 Match 13 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Batters

The following is the list of batters for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 13.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Rovman Powell (West Indies)

Asif Ali (Pakistan)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England)

Haseebullah (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Jordan Cox (England)

Azam Khan (Pakistan)

Alex Hales (England)

Colin Munro (New Zealand

PSL 09 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 13.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan)

Daniel Mousley (England)

Islamabad United 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Tymal Mills (England)

Rumman Raees (Pakistan)

Matthew Forde (West Indies)

Hunain Shah (Pakistan)

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan)

Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 13.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 13 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Tom Curran (England)

Qasim Akram (Pakistan)

Shahab Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League 09 Match 13.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah are the wicketkeepers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 09.

Islamabad United 2024 Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan and Jordan Cox are the wicketkeepers for Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history, Peshawar Zalmi outperformed against Islamabad United. On the other hand, United performed better in the previous PSL seasons. However, we predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win their fifth match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United at 7 PM PST on Monday, 26 February 2024