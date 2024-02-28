PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 is coming to Karachi with an exciting match between Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United. PSL 2024 Match 15 starts at 7 PM PST on Wednesday, 28 February 2024, at the National Stadium Karachi. Karachi Kings will play their fourth match, while Islamabad United is playing their fifth match this season today. Kings have won two of their previous matches, and United has only won one.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Karachi Kings against Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 20 matches against Islamabad United in the past PSL seasons; Karachi Kings won 6, and Islamabad United won 14. So we can say Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the 15th match of PSL 2024 against Karachi Kings.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 85 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 32 out of these 85 matches with a win percentage of 39.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. We hope Karachi Kings will improve their performance this season.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 88 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 47 out of these 88 matches with a 53.97 win percentage. They are performing well in every PSL season and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain their performance and be the top team again this season.

Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

Karachi Kings

Kings faced Sultans in their PSL 09 opening match. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

The second match between Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl. Peshawar scored 154 runs in 19.5 overs at the loss of all wickets. Karachi Kings chased the target in 16.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with 19 balls left.

The third match of Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Lahore Qalandars. Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars scored 175 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 6 wickets. Kings chased the target in 20 overs and won the match by 2 wickets.

Islamabad United

United played their opening match against Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

Islamabad United faced Multan Sultan in the second match of PSL Season 09. Multan won the toss and decided to ball first. Islamabad scored 144 runs in 20 overs at the loss of all wickets. Multan Sultan chased the target in the 19.5 over, winning the match by five wickets with one ball left.

United faced Quetta Gladiators in their third PSL 09 match. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 138 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in 18.2 overs and won the match by three wickets.

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in their fourth PSL 09 match. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 201 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. United didn’t meet the target and lost the match by eight runs, with one wicket left.

PSL 09 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Karachi Kings and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 15.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2024 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 Match 15 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Batters

The following is the list of batters for Karachi Kings and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 15.

Karachi Kings 2024 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 15 will be among the following players.

James Vince (England)

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Shan Masood (Pakistan)

Muhammad Akhlaq (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Jordan Cox (England)

Azam Khan (Pakistan)

Alex Hales (England)

Colin Munro (New Zealand

PSL 09 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 15.

Karachi Kings 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Mir Hamza (Pakistan)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Pakistan)

Anwar Ali (Pakistan)

Arafat Minhas (Pakistan)

Saad Baig (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Tymal Mills (England)

Rumman Raees (Pakistan)

Matthew Forde (West Indies)

Hunain Shah (Pakistan)

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan)

Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Karachi Kings and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 15.

Karachi Kings 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Jamie Overton (England)

Islamabad United 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 15 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Tom Curran (England)

Qasim Akram (Pakistan)

Shahab Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Karachi Kings and Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League 09 Match 15.

Karachi Kings 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Akhlaq and Tim Seifert are the wicketkeepers for Karachi Kings in PSL Season 09.

Islamabad United 2024 Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan and Jordan Cox are the wicketkeepers for Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history, Islamabad United outperformed against Karachi Kings. Islamabad United performed better in the previous PSL seasons. However, the Kings won 2 matches this season, and United won only one. We predict Islamabad United will win their fifth match in PSL 09 today. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

