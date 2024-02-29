PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators- See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 is in Karachi with an exciting match today between Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators. PSL 2024 Match 16 starts at 7 PM PST on Thursday, 29 February 2024, at the National Stadium Karachi. Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will be playing their fifth match this season today. Kings have won two of their previous matches, and Gladiators have won three till now.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 16 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score at Urdu Point.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Let's look at the past performance of Karachi Kings against Quetta Gladiators in the previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 16 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the past PSL seasons; Karachi Kings won 5, and Quetta Gladiators won 11. Quetta Gladiators is the favorite team to win the 16th match of PSL 2024 against Karachi Kings.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 85 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 32 out of these 85 matches with a win percentage 39.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. We hope Karachi Kings will improve their performance this season.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 82 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 82 matches with a 48.14 win percentage. They didn't perform well in the previous season, but we hope Gladiators will make a fantastic comeback in PSL 09.

Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

Karachi Kings

Kings faced Sultans in their PSL 09 opening match. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

The second match between Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl. Peshawar scored 154 runs in 19.5 overs at the loss of all wickets. Karachi Kings chased the target in 16.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with 19 balls left.

The third match of Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Lahore Qalandars. Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars scored 175 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 6 wickets. Kings chased the target in 20 overs and won the match by two wickets.

The fourth match of Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl. Karachi scored 165 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. United chased the target in 18.3 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with nine balls left.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their opening match of PSL Season 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars in the second match of PSL Season 09. Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore scored 187 runs in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 19.1 over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

The third match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 138 runs in 20 overs. Gladiators chased the target by scoring 139 runs in 18.2 overs, winning the match by three wickets.

The fourth match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 180 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. The Gladiators didn’t fulfill the target, and the Sultans won the match by 13 runs.

PSL 09 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 15.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2024 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Hunain Shah (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Tom Curran (England) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024 Match 16 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Batters

The following is the list of batters for Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 16.

Karachi Kings 2024 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 16 will be among the following players.

James Vince (England)

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Shan Masood (Pakistan)

Muhammad Akhlaq (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Jason Roy (England)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan)

Will Smeed (England)

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 16.

Karachi Kings 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Mir Hamza (Pakistan)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Pakistan)

Anwar Ali (Pakistan)

Arafat Minhas (Pakistan)

Saad Baig (Pakistan)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan)

Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Adil Naz (Pakistan)

Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Sohail Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 16.

Karachi Kings 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Jamie Overton (England)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan)

Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League 09 Match 16.

Karachi Kings 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Akhlaq and Tim Seifert are the wicketkeepers for Karachi Kings in PSL Season 09.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history, Quetta Gladiators outperformed against Karachi Kings. Quetta Gladiators also performed better in the previous PSL seasons and won 3 matches this season. On the other hand, the Kings won only two this season. We predict Quetta Gladiators will win their fifth match in PSL 09 today. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

You can see the PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE score at 7 PM PST on Thursday, 29 February 2024 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.