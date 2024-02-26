PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi  

,

The both teams are excited for tonight 13th clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2026) Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob and Salman Irshad.

Islamabad United: Haider Ali, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah and Tymal Mills