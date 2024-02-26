PSL 9: Islamabad United Opt To Bowl First Against Peshawar Zalmi
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2024 | 06:48 PM
The both teams are excited for tonight 13th clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2026) Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.
The both sides are excited for tonight clash.
Playing XIs:
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob and Salman Irshad.
Islamabad United: Haider Ali, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah and Tymal Mills
Recent Stories
Commissioner admires successful organizing Cholistan Rally
71,000 Out-Of-School Children brought back to schools in Islamabad: Solangi
USAID's conference to empower women, minorities
SU Organizes interactive Session on Anthropology: Challenges and Perspectives
WB-funded projects to help overcome emerging challenges: Dr Sajjad Arshad
Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad
‘Croatia work’ competition held
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6
Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaza war
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods
More Stories From Sports
-
Commissioner admires successful organizing Cholistan Rally40 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 hours ago
-
Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course3 hours ago
-
PHF form committee for Hockey Club scrutiny in KP4 hours ago
-
Karachi Heroes win softball event4 hours ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England4 hours ago
-
PCB gets 2 High-Performance Centres2 hours ago
-
Chaklala Club victorious in Football match5 hours ago
-
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB6 hours ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England6 hours ago
-
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?6 hours ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England7 hours ago