PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by eight runs

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) In a thrilling encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, Peshawar Zalmi secured a remarkable victory by defeating Islamabad United by eight runs at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.

After winning the toss, Islamabad United opted to bowl first, setting the stage for an intense battle. Peshawar Zalmi showcased their batting prowess, posting a challenging total of 201 runs for the loss of five wickets.

The highlight of their innings was Babar Azam's stellar performance, as he remained unbeaten with an impressive score of 111 runs off 63 balls. Supported by Saim Ayub, who contributed 38 runs off 21 balls, Babar Azam's resilient innings laid the foundation for Zalmi's imposing target.

In response, Islamabad United displayed resilience but fell short, managing to score only 193 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Despite a valiant effort from Azam Khan, who scored a remarkable 75 runs off 30 balls, Islamabad United couldn't seize the victory.

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob and Salman Irshad.

Islamabad United: Haider Ali, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah and Tymal Mills