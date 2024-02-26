PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi Defeat Islamabad United By Eight Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Peshawar Zalmi showcased their batting prowess, posting a challenging total of 201 runs for the loss of five wickets but Islamabad United, in response, could score only 193.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) In a thrilling encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, Peshawar Zalmi secured a remarkable victory by defeating Islamabad United by eight runs at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.
After winning the toss, Islamabad United opted to bowl first, setting the stage for an intense battle. Peshawar Zalmi showcased their batting prowess, posting a challenging total of 201 runs for the loss of five wickets.
The highlight of their innings was Babar Azam's stellar performance, as he remained unbeaten with an impressive score of 111 runs off 63 balls. Supported by Saim Ayub, who contributed 38 runs off 21 balls, Babar Azam's resilient innings laid the foundation for Zalmi's imposing target.
In response, Islamabad United displayed resilience but fell short, managing to score only 193 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Despite a valiant effort from Azam Khan, who scored a remarkable 75 runs off 30 balls, Islamabad United couldn't seize the victory.
Playing XIs:
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob and Salman Irshad.
Islamabad United: Haider Ali, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah and Tymal Mills
Recent Stories
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students
Stocks markets diverge after rally
EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans
More Stories From Sports
-
Murray again hints at impending retirement3 hours ago
-
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six3 hours ago
-
Sindh Games Sepak Takraw Event: Karachi secures men's trophy, Mirpurkhas claims women's title4 hours ago
-
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six5 hours ago
-
Commissioner admires successful organizing Cholistan Rally6 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win8 hours ago
-
Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course9 hours ago
-
PHF form committee for Hockey Club scrutiny in KP9 hours ago
-
Karachi Heroes win softball event9 hours ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England10 hours ago
-
PCB gets 2 High-Performance Centres8 hours ago
-
Chaklala Club victorious in Football match10 hours ago