PSL 9: Sultans Beat Gladiators By 13 Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2024 | 04:16 PM
Multan Sultans set the target of 181 runs for Gladiators who could hardly make 167 runs against the loss of nine wickets.
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2024) Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators in the 11th thrilling match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on Sunday.
Sultans had set the target of 181 runs but Gladiators continued to loss wickets and could hardly make 167 runs. Gladiators lost nine wickets while chasing the target.
For Sultans, the bowlers presented amazing performance as they gave really tough time to the Gladiators’ batters. Khawaja Nafay of Gladiators remained the top scorer with 36 runs off 31 balls.
Earlier, Reeza Hendricks showed excellent performance as he scored 74 off 47 balls and led his side to a strong position. Mohammad Rizwan scored 51 off 42 balls while Tayab Tahir made 35 runs and remained not out.
The Sultans made 180 runs for four.
For Gladiators, Mohammad Amir took two wickets for 46 runs while Akeel Hosein and Abrar Ahmed could take one wicket each.
Squads:
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali
