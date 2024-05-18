Regional Sports Officer Kohat Holds Sports Festival In Kohat Jail
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) In the light of the orders of the provincial government, an inmate sports festival was organized in Central Jail Kohat under the auspices of the District Administration Kohat with the collaboration of Regional Sports Officer Kohat on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, Regional Sports Officer, District Sports Officer and
Jail Administration Kohat participated in the event.
Volleyball, tug-of-war, musical chairs and other sports were organized at the Inmate Sports Festival.
On this occasion, sports competitions were conducted among the prisoners and trophies were distributed to the winning prisoners and they were encouraged. Deputy Commissioner Kohat said that peace is the guarantor of the country's development and that no society can develop without peace.
"For the establishment of peace, we have to stand shoulder to shoulder with each other and play our role in the development of the country", he concluded.
APP/arq/ijz/1700
