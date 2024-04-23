Rizwan’s Batting Order May Be Changed: Sources
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2024 | 03:34 PM
Captain Babar Azam disagrees, preferring Rizwan to step in if Fakhar Zaman underperforms.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) In a major development, the management of the national cricket team is considering altering Mohammad Rizwan’s batting order, said the sources on Tuesday.
While most of the management is in favor of this change, Captain Babar Azam disagrees, preferring Rizwan to step in if Fakhar Zaman underperforms.
Rizwan, however, is apprehensive about the shift as he aims to maintain his stellar performance. With Fakhar Zaman absent from the ongoing series against New Zealand, Usman Khan’s inclusion is being contemplated for the number 3 spot.
Besides it, Rizwan might be sidelined for the remaining T20Is due to a hamstring injury sustained during the third T20 against New Zealand.
The team management awaits Rizwan’s scan results to determine his availability.
New Zealand’s Mark Chapman’s exceptional display has helped them level the five-match T20I series.
The upcoming matches are slated for April 25 and 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Following the New Zealand series, Pakistan is set to engage in three T20Is against Ireland and four T20Is against England overseas.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
More Stories From Sports
-
Mardan, Peshawar wins Girls, Boys titles in Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis League7 minutes ago
-
Bismah, Sadia, Hani progress in ICC Women’s Rankings37 minutes ago
-
Central Asian Volleyball League in Islamabad next month57 minutes ago
-
UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan1 hour ago
-
Hockey Men’s Nations Cup from May 311 hour ago
-
Inter Milan seal Scudetto in derby thriller with AC Milan1 hour ago
-
Ruben Amorim: Portugal's next coaching superstar, tipped for Liverpool4 hours ago
-
Djokovic skips Madrid Open but is aiming for Rome6 hours ago
-
WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case18 hours ago
-
Actress Nazish Jahangir's Babar Azam marriage response goes viral20 hours ago
-
Italy icon Cannavaro named Udinese boss after Cioffi sacked20 hours ago
-
Sabir, Mujahid win mind game as first South Punjab Chess Fair concludes22 hours ago