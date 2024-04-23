Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

(@Abdulla99267510)

Captain Babar Azam disagrees, preferring Rizwan to step in if Fakhar Zaman underperforms.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) In a major development, the management of the national cricket team is considering altering Mohammad Rizwan’s batting order, said the sources on Tuesday.

While most of the management is in favor of this change, Captain Babar Azam disagrees, preferring Rizwan to step in if Fakhar Zaman underperforms.

Rizwan, however, is apprehensive about the shift as he aims to maintain his stellar performance. With Fakhar Zaman absent from the ongoing series against New Zealand, Usman Khan’s inclusion is being contemplated for the number 3 spot.

Besides it, Rizwan might be sidelined for the remaining T20Is due to a hamstring injury sustained during the third T20 against New Zealand.

The team management awaits Rizwan’s scan results to determine his availability.

New Zealand’s Mark Chapman’s exceptional display has helped them level the five-match T20I series.

The upcoming matches are slated for April 25 and 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Following the New Zealand series, Pakistan is set to engage in three T20Is against Ireland and four T20Is against England overseas.