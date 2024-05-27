Saudi Arabia Team To Arrive On June 5 For FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Saudi Arabian football team was set to arrive in Islamabad on June 5 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Pakistan.
According to details, the team would travel from Riyadh to Islamabad on a chartered flight.
The highly anticipated match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was scheduled to take place on June 6 here at the Jinnah Football Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.
This would be Pakistan's final home match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2.
Pakistan would play their last away match on June 11 against hosts Tajikistan. Both teams were expected to give their best performance in the game. The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers have generated immense excitement among football enthusiasts who would be waiting to witness the encounter at the Jinnah Stadium.
