Sunil Gavaskar Offers Insight Into T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finalists
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2024 | 04:05 PM
Gavaskar, like many former cricketers, weighed in on the potential semifinalists, naming India, Australia, England, and the West Indies as his top picks.
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) In a recent statement, former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar shared his predictions for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to take place in the West Indies and the USA.
Gavaskar omitted Pakistan from his list of anticipated semifinalists.
The ICC T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 with two group stage matches, featuring the USA against Canada and the West Indies against Papua New Guinea.
Security concerns have arisen, particularly surrounding the Pakistan-India match scheduled for June 9 in New York. Reports suggest heightened security measures due to threats of terrorist activity during the match.
During the tournament, New York will host a total of eight matches from June 3 to June 12, including four for India and two for Pakistan. The highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash is scheduled to captivate fans on June 9 in New York.
