 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

The deadline for submitting the final squad names to the ICC for the 2024 T20 World Cup is May 25.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2024) Pakistan is set to announce its squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday (tomorrow).

Although the Pakistan cricket board has yet to disclose the names, the selectors have finalized the 15-member squad, which will be revealed tomorrow.

The deadline for submitting the final squad Names to the ICC for the 2024 T20 World Cup is May 25.

Additionally, the names of three traveling reserve players will also be announced.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and England will kick off a series of four T20I matches today.

This series is seen as a vital part of the preparation for the upcoming World Cup. Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, emphasized the importance of the series for their World Cup preparations.

Due to their commitment to the bilateral series, both England and Pakistan will miss the warm-up matches for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to commence on June 2, 2024, and will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA.