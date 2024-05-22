Talented players of different Games to be facilitated with scholarships: Fakhre

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan Wednesday said that The provincial government was introducing a policy for promoting sports in the province, as a result of which 15 talented athletes would be provided with scholarships along with other facilities related to each sport

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan Wednesday said that The provincial government was introducing a policy for promoting sports in the province, as a result of which 15 talented athletes would be provided with scholarships along with other facilities related to each sport.

He expressed these views while speaking to a delegation of Peshawar Zalmi Group here in his office.

Head of Marketing Ahad Khan was also included in the delegation, while Director General Sports Abdul Nasir was also present on the occasion.

He said that during the current government, cash prizes had been awarded to encourage the players for their high performance, while an interest-free loan scheme of Rs 1 million to Rs10 million would be launched under which the youth could get this loan on the basis of clusters and start a decent job for themselves.

He said that due to better financial management in the short period of the current government, income from sports facilities had also started.

During one month only Hayatabad Sports Complex has earned one million rupees which will be spent on the welfare of sports players.

The adviser said the Sports Department would provide all possible support to the players associated with different Games.

He offered to make joint efforts with the provincial government for promotion and to increase our support in this regard.

He said that we wanted to increase our support to the department in building 100 cricket pitches in the province, during the opening ceremony of the completion of the preparation of Arbab Niaz Stadium. He also expressed his desire for sponsorship.

He said that we also want to build cricket academies in different grounds for the department and also want to bring PSL in the province as soon as possible. On this occasion, the Sports Advisor welcomed Peshawar Zalmi to increase its support to the government for the development of cricket in the province and expressed his determination that the joint efforts should be initiated. He said that our main goal is to promote sports here.

Through this, the positive identity and image of our province can be highlighted. They want to convey the message of nonaggression and a peaceful society. They said that we are trying to bring international cricket here as soon as possible, Arbab Niaz Stadium is trying to be completed very soon for these activities and every year here.

But organizing the Super League is also included in our plan. He said that regarding the sports facilities, the officials of the department in the province will provide necessary support at every turn from Peshawar Zalmi.

