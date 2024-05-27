Teams reaching Peshawar to participate in KP U23 Inter-Region Men, women games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Teams are reaching Peshawar to participate in the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U23 Inter-Region Women, Men Games, Additional Director sports and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of Games, Rashida Ghaznai told on Monday.

Rashida Ghanavi said that women Games would be played in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, BISE Sports Peshawar and Peshawar Sports Complex. Rashida Ghaznavi said that all arrangements have been completed to organize the women's games in the best way as 770 players from all seven regions of the province will compete in nine different games.

The official inauguration will be held on Tuesday at Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar with Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur formally inaugurate.

Cricket, Athletics and Taekwondo would be organized in BISE Peshawar Sports Complex, Squash at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex and the rest of five Games of women would be played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, she informed.

Before the trials of women players of all regions have been conducted very smoothly and the selection of various teams across the province have been made on the basis of merit. The trials were held in Chitral in which Chitral Lower and Chitral Upper women players participated.

She said that according to the Policy of the KP Govt, women have been given opportunities on the basis of equality and efforts have been made to involve women officials in these games. He said that the women’s team will fully participate in the opening and closing ceremony of the U23 Games. He said that Tamim Gandapur, who is an international athlete, will lead the team with the national flag, which is an honor for women athletes.