Tent-pegging Arranged At UAF

Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2023 | 08:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Directorate of Farms of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Equestrian Federation of Pakistan staged two-day regional tent pegging.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that tent-pegging highlights our rural culture and it instills a focused approach to achieve goals and targets.

He said that the tent pegging is a historical sports’ which was essential for warriors. He added that tent pegging had become a permanent feature of UAF sports activities.

The spectators witnessed the eye-catching and attractive tent pegging by riders waving spears to collect the wooden peg amid clouds of dust rising from the grounds.

The rider hanging halfway down while galloping with high speed to lift the piece of wood with a spear is a main source of attraction for the spectators.

The organizers of the championship include Director Farms Dr. Muhammad Shahid Ibne Zameer, University Equestrian school President Amir Saeed, Chief Hall Warden Dr. Haroon Zaman Khan, In-charge Gardening Dr. Adnan Younas, Estate Officer Shehzad Mehmood, Principal Officer of the Department of Public Relations and Publications Prof Dr Jalal Arif, well-known equestrian Malik Sikandar Tuwana and political personality Raja Riaz were also present on the occasion.

